There's a romantic secret at the heart of Sterns' Forever Diamonds

Diamonds are synonymous with celebrations — and there’s nothing worth celebrating more than finding the love of your life.

Whether you’re looking for a show-stopping sparkler to propose with, or a special piece of jewellery to commemorate a glittering highlight in your relationship, such as an anniversary or the birth of a child, you’ll find it in Sterns’ Forever Diamonds collection.

The Forever Diamonds collection features a stunning selection of engagement rings and diamond bands expertly crafted in 9ct or 18ct gold. Beyond making a beautiful wedding or anniversary ring, these diamond bands can also be worn on their own or stacked together to create a one-of-a-kind statement piece.

With an array of exquisite designs in yellow or white gold starring classic white diamonds, bold black diamonds and other gems, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting a piece that best suits your love’s style and personality.

Whatever you chose, that special someone is sure to be delighted with their shimmering spoil — especially when they discover that the design of each piece in the Forever Diamonds collection incorporates a romantic secret: the word “forever” is inscribed inside each ring with a twinkling diamond representing the letter “o”.

Sterns’ signature Forever Diamonds trilogy ring in 18ct white gold takes this sentiment one step further. Along with the secret engraving, it features a trio of diamonds totaling 1ct to symbolise your eternal love: the first stone represents “yesterday”, the second “tomorrow”, and the third “forever”.