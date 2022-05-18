R8 to watch porn and a lifetime of trauma: Uncle jailed for raping child, 11

An 11-year-old child was made to watch a pornographic video and raped by her uncle — and now the KwaZulu-Natal man must pay for the heinous crime.

The Nqutu regional court this week sentenced the 35-year-old man to life imprisonment.

The girl was at her uncle’s home on September 9 2018 when he forced her to watch a pornographic video and raped her, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala.

“She was given R8 and threatened with death should she tell anyone.