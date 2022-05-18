SA's position on corruption index can be improved

A few high-profile, successful prosecutions will go a long way to changing perception

Most South Africans have come to terms with the idea that corruption in the country is endemic. There are few days that go by when there isn’t a headline about some form of malfeasance in both the public and private sectors.



And while the Zondo commission laid bare how entrenched corruption really is, few South Africans were truly shocked by the revelations. As if to underline how used to corruption the country’s people have become, the general sentiment in the wake of the recent floods that devastated KwaZulu-Natal was resigned acceptance that government officials would plunder relief funds and aid for themselves. ..