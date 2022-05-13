Township economic development must be corruption-proof to succeed
Bill's implementers and beneficiaries must display ethical conduct
The recent signing into law of the Township Economic Development Bill by Gauteng premier David Makhura is welcome news, but some remain sceptical about this development.
Gautengers, and South Africans in general, have growing levels of mistrust in the government, politicians, and political programmes due to many failed policies...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.