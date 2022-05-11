NPA commits to crack down on state capture, says ending high-level corruption is a priority

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has pledged its commitment to crack down on state capture-related cases to end impunity for high-level corruption.

Investigative Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said there are ongoing discussions about access to investigations by the state capture inquiry to ensure a smooth transition and continuation of its work when its term comes to an end after it hands over further reports in June.

“The commission will continue to grant the NPA with evidence gathered by the commission in accordance with the law to ensure successful investigations and prosecutions of matters arising from the commission’s work,” said Seboka.

The ID has declared 82 investigations and enrolled 20 cases. Most arise from the commission’s report, said Seboka.

“Ending impunity for high-level corruption and state capture cases is a priority for the country. This requires enhanced collaboration between stakeholders while respecting their respective roles and mandates,” said Seboka.

The commission released the fourth instalment of the state capture report two weeks ago.

Former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family, former public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba and former Eskom boss Matshela Koko were among the individuals implicated for alleged corruption.

Among the findings by commission chairperson chief justice Raymond Zondo is that Koko worked with the Guptas to advance state capture at the power utility. The report said Koko fed information to Gupta associate Salim Essa who fed it to the Guptas.

“In my view, Mr Koko, consistent with his decision to become a Gupta agent, was feeding Mr Salim Essa with information to enable the Guptas to position themselves advantageously in relation to Eskom’s affairs in general and the takeover of Glencore’s coal interests in particular,” the report said.