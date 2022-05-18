'Political parties fanned racism flames at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen'

Report on school not flattering on race relations – Lesufi

Political parties have been identified as a third force that fanned flames during the violent and racism-fuelled altercations at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein in February.



This was revealed by MEC for education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi, who said the first report on the alleged racism at the school on the West Rand was not flattering on race relations at the school...