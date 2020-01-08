Gender inequality in workplace remains uncomfortable conversation for many

A few years ago, at a social gathering, I mumbled: "Women will have to wait for about two centuries for workplace equality."

"Yes, two centuries," I repeated.

The disbelief lasted a millisecond before everyone who heard the statement went back to their little corners and continued with what seemed like more cheerful conversations.

Later that night, as the numbers dwindled and conversations dried up, a friend of mine, who is a human resources specialist, pulled me to a corner and said: "I did not think that was the time and the place for that conversation, but since you brought it up, I want you to know that at my organisation we consistently take the necessary steps to tackle the scourge of workplace inequality."

Without me even asking he went on to name some of the steps his organisation takes to address the gender gap - implementing gender- neutral recruitment processes, reviewing salaries, having a well-defined policy on discrimination, ensuring that women are supported into more senior roles and so on. You know, the usual.

I was intrigued by the "my organisation" proviso, a clause that highlights that the fight against workplace inequality is still, unfortunately, hampered by those who feel "I am doing my part".