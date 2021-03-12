Hiring locals in unskilled sectors will stem joblessness

With more than 11 million people currently unemployed in SA, the Employment Services Amendment Bill aims to redress high numbers of foreign nationals employed in unskilled occupations by putting more locals to work.



Once passed into law, this legislation is likely to cause headaches for executives with regards to updating their recruitment and hiring policies and processes to comply with the Act’s requirements. This is not territory that organisations will have to navigate alone. Temporary employment service (TES) providers are expertly positioned to help businesses realign to achieve legislative compliance, balancing the requirement to hire locally with the need to have the best skills for the business, even where those skills need to be sourced from outside our borders...