Nti celebrates SA dishes on her latest TV show

Top chef joins the ranks of Siba Mtongana and Jenny Morris

When Chef Nti was signed as one of two new talents to join The Food Channel, little did she know that she would be getting her own cooking show that will be broadcast across 142 countries.



Her showCelebrate with Chef Nti aims to give people a reason to celebrate using food while also introducing authentic SA dishes to the world. ..