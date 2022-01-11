Future of electricity generation in SA is bright as reliance on Eskom declines

Green the new gold in rapidly changing local energy mix

Seventy-five billion rand! This is the estimated value of construction sector-related economic activity that could potentially be unlocked over the next few years after the announcements from President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow businesses to produce up to 100MW of power without the need for a generation license from Nersa (the National Energy Regulator of SA).



This will be further supported by the recent announcements from the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) of R131bn to accelerate SA's transition to clean energy projects...