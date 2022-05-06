Malema's statements irresponsible
When the death of Hillary Gardee hit the headlines this week, we were once again reminded that cases of gender-based violence and femicide continue to rise.
Gardee, the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was found dead with head injuries on Tuesday outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, after four days of being missing...
