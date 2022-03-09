Attacks on LenkaBula hide intention to discredit black women's fitness to lead

Harassment Unisa vice-chancellor faces is about all women

“Learn this now and learn it well, my daughter. Like a compass needle that points north, a man's accusing finger finds a woman. Always.”



This is one of the most profound lines in Khaled Hosseini’s A Thousand Splendid Suns. The statement is made by the grandmother of the protagonist, Mariam, as a way of preparing her for a life of patriarchy and abuse that characterised her own existence and that of millions of women in Afghanistan. I have been reflecting on it in light of the ongoing attacks on Unisa vice-chancellor, Prof Puleng LenkaBula...