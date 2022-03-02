Men silently battling with depression and other mental illnesses

Riky Rick took his life in his music studio a week ago

The death of Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado has sent shockwaves throughout SA. The much-loved musician and style icon, popularly known as Riky Rick, died by suicide in his music studio a week ago. It has since emerged that the 34-year-old had been battling with depression for a while.



In a suicide note written to his wife, which was leaked to a popular Sunday publication, the rapper stated that he had endured severe pain in his life. He also stated that there were voices in his head that had never gone away. The gut-wrenching letter concludes with the statement: “I wish I was stronger, but I’m not.”..