Tswelopele frail care closure another Life Esidimeni tragedy waiting to happen

Gauteng has a chance to redeem itself by fighting for survival of 72 infirm residents

Another Life Esidimeni tragedy is going to happen in Gauteng. Seventy-two frail care and disabled patients are about to be rendered homeless due to the imminent closure of Tswelopele Frail Care Centre. The non-profit organisation in Hillbrow has been operating for 17 years, providing 24-hour residential frail care, social work services and safety beds.



The facility has also been offering emergency temporary care for the sick, elderly and disabled, as a form of respite care. However, over the past few years, Tswelopele has been facing a severe financial crisis that has resulted in its inability to pay rent and salaries to its 55 staff members. The facility reportedly owes R3m in rent — an amount accumulated over a number of years...