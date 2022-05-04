Netflix podcast relays inspiring stories, topics
It will feature Africa’s finest as guests
Award-winning radio presenter Andy Maqondwana says Netflix’s first African podcast Never Late/AfricanTime will examine issues in the creative space in the continent.
Speaking to Sowetan, Maqondwana said the podcast would also be a great vehicle to get to know one’s favourite personalities, will relay stories and topics that are inspiring. ..
