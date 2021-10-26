Investigate Meyiwa saga fully

Today marks seven years since Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed. That’s seven years of what appeared to be a bungled police investigation. It is seven years of speculation that continues to grip the nation. Importantly, it is seven years of a family that is yet to find answers about what happened to their beloved son.



To this day many are deeply troubled, and rightfully so, as to how anyone, let alone a footballing hero, could be killed in a house where several witnesses were present and years later the truth of what happened is yet to come out. ..