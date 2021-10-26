Investigate Meyiwa saga fully
Today marks seven years since Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was killed. That’s seven years of what appeared to be a bungled police investigation. It is seven years of speculation that continues to grip the nation. Importantly, it is seven years of a family that is yet to find answers about what happened to their beloved son.
To this day many are deeply troubled, and rightfully so, as to how anyone, let alone a footballing hero, could be killed in a house where several witnesses were present and years later the truth of what happened is yet to come out. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.