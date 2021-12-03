Are South Africans too woke for Schuster's old jokes?

Mr Bones creator faces fall from his notion of colour-blindness

We all love a good laugh. And there’s no better place to get it than in a nice, uncomplicated comedy series or movie. As someone who is not a keen fan of stand-up comedy, I always get my kick from different offerings on the small and big screen.



Like many others I have come to roll on the floor laughing at Leon Schuster’s plethora of offerings. The Mama Jack moviemaker has made a killing from the box office to the clips of his gaffes on different family WhatsApp groups...