Are South Africans too woke for Schuster's old jokes?
Mr Bones creator faces fall from his notion of colour-blindness
We all love a good laugh. And there’s no better place to get it than in a nice, uncomplicated comedy series or movie. As someone who is not a keen fan of stand-up comedy, I always get my kick from different offerings on the small and big screen.
Like many others I have come to roll on the floor laughing at Leon Schuster’s plethora of offerings. The Mama Jack moviemaker has made a killing from the box office to the clips of his gaffes on different family WhatsApp groups...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.