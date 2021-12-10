Have celebrities become woke washers?

The reigning Miss SA and the organisation that has crowned her have been criticised for not taking Israeli apartheid seriously, especially considering we are in a county that has famously overcome the same issue

Infamous racist Adam Catzavelos became an internet sensation when he was caught on camera celebrating the lack of black folk on a beach in Greece. Unrepentant homophobe Mac G still suffers the ire of the queer community for allowing queerphobic rhetoric on his show.



Anele Mdoda still gets side-eyes for her colourism and even everybody’s favourite rich auntie Mam’Khize gets feathers ruffled for her sanitised image...