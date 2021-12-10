Have celebrities become woke washers?
The reigning Miss SA and the organisation that has crowned her have been criticised for not taking Israeli apartheid seriously, especially considering we are in a county that has famously overcome the same issue
Infamous racist Adam Catzavelos became an internet sensation when he was caught on camera celebrating the lack of black folk on a beach in Greece. Unrepentant homophobe Mac G still suffers the ire of the queer community for allowing queerphobic rhetoric on his show.
Anele Mdoda still gets side-eyes for her colourism and even everybody’s favourite rich auntie Mam’Khize gets feathers ruffled for her sanitised image...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.