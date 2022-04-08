Matsatsantsa Diski team lose key players to first team

SuperSport United reserves head coach Thabo September has revealed that they will not have some of their best players as they have to provide cover for the first team who are suffering from injuries and suspensions.

September's side will take on crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns tomorrow at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in an important DStv Diski Challenge match.

News of players being promoted has been welcomed with positivity by September, even though some may have been graduating prematurely, but the circumstances the first team find themselves in leave them no choice.

"We have a big challenge with the first team struggling in terms of injuries and suspension, we have to let the boys grow quickly, which means they have to be in a first-team environment," said September.

"Some key players won't be playing with us. That allows us to promote them to the first team, it also allows us to bring U17s up to the Diski team," he said,

Looking forward to the derby, September said his troops are ready for the game and they will learn to inherit the rivalry from the developmental age.

"The boys are feeling good, they are feeling confident going into the derby. It's a good thing for them and the club. That's a culture that is going to happen to them in the PSL, they're looking forward to it," he said.

Matsatsantsa have been on a roll in recent weeks, their coach explained how the balancing act of education and football has been key in the resurgence to third place on the log.

"The guys finishing school and us having proper time with them, their minds are much clearer. We had eight matriculants, once they finished, they could focus properly on football," September said.

"It's not easy to find the balance, but we try to prioritise school; we want them to be educated properly for life beyond football.

"Education also helps in football, you can see they grasp quickly. We try to prioritise school with them, we know they can always catch up with football.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Sekhukhune United v Cape Town City, Tsakane Stadium, 10am; Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Idas Valley Sports Ground, 10am; Maritzburg United v Marumo Gallants, Harry Gwala Stadium, 10am; Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, 12pm; Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates, Princess Magogo Stadium, 12pm.

Sunday: TS Galaxy v Royal AM, Tsakane Stadium, 10am; Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United, FNB Stadium, 10am; Baroka v Swallows, Baroka FC Village, 10am.