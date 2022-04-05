Tribute to activist, broadcaster, storyteller and patriot Luzuko Koti

He carried with him a cadre of change-makers over decades of activism

In December 2013, Rivonia trialist and Struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada gave a public tribute at a memorial service for former president Nelson Mandela.



After acknowledging that SA had been blessed with a calibre of women, men and organisations who made invaluable contributions in pursuit of a free, just and equitable country, "Uncle Kathy", as he was affectionately known, singled out Madiba’s contributions as an activist and leader who fought for a cause greater than himself...