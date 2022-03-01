Budget not just numbers but represents people's aspirations

A relatively wealthy country can remain a poor nation

The Budget Speech is one of the most powerful governance tools in the SA system of government. Unlike the State of the Nation Address (Sona), the tabling of the budget in the National Assembly is not a ceremonial event but triggers an important and technical oversight function by parliament to scrutinise, debate and pass the budget.



Without this process governance across the country would be effectively hamstrung and any attempts at service delivery would be further stifled. So, while Sona attracts much more fanfare, perhaps our attention should be more intentionally focused on the substance of the budget...