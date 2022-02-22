The change we yearn for can come fom society, not political or economic elites

South Africans need to unite and find a new, bold collective goal

In 1997, Pallo Jordan delivered a discussion paper to the 50th national conference of the ANC. He explored the notion “the national question” in post-apartheid SA. The idea of a “national question” is an ideological construct to address the most intractable national construction issue, the idea that if adequately solved, it would have a sustained transformative effect on the country.



In the context of a period of complex, rapidly changing, transitory post-apartheid SA taking place in the 1990s, Jordan’s argued that the national question was how to undo the institutionalised racialised oppression and how that would help the country to confront and solve its devastating impact on the black majority. This conversation was the lodestar that could navigate us to becoming who we wanted to be. ..