Only way to end GBVF is to focus on prevention, cure

We have just commemorated Human Rights Day – a day that reflects on events that took place in Sharpeville in 1960, where 69 people died during a peaceful protest against pass laws.



It is important to recognise the sacrifices that accompanied the struggle for the attainment of democracy and basic human rights in SA, and in many other countries around the world. As we celebrate hard-won achievements in this regard each year, it is equally important to not lose sight of the new human rights struggle in our midst – the very real fight against the persistent levels of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) running riot across our land...