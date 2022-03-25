R1m house bought today could easily cost you up to R25m in 25 years time
Compounding effect of inflation drives price growth
The average R1m house today could cost you R25m in 25 years.
The idea sounds unbelievable but it isn't, once you consider what the average price of a house was in 1995 – R82,000, according to the Stats SA house price index...
