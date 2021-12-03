Women, kids cannot be held responsible for men's behaviours
Law enforcement must serve victims of rape and GBV
As the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence started, Elias Mawela, Gauteng police commissioner, presented his quarterly crime statistics.
During the presentation, Mawela said: "We need to go out there and to educate women and children on how to avoid being a victim of rape and sexual assault."..
