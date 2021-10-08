Put men at the centre of mental health matters

The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) promulgated this day in 1997 to raise the international community’s awareness of mental health in an empathic and uniting manner, motivating individuals to act and effect change in their personal lives.



This year’s theme, “Mental Health in an Unequal World”, poignantly reflects on the socio-political determinants of addressing mental health, especially during the scourge of the Covid-19 pandemic and confronted by vaccine nationalism in high-income countries...