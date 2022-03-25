E-hailing drivers sully their cause
The violent scenes we witnessed playing out across the country when e-hailing operators embarked on protest action this week were deplorable.
Operators of Uber, DiDi and Bolt went on a three-day protest across the country from Tuesday calling on the government to introduce legislation to improve poor working conditions in their sector...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.