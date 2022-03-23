Bolt hopes bill in parliament will create clarity

Drivers urged to respect others' rights

E-hailing service company Bolt is hopeful that a bill which is currently before parliament will address issues of legislation currently at the centre of the protest by drivers.



Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional manager for Bolt, Gareth Taylor, said: “The e-hailing sector is a complex one, and, after having engaged extensively with the team that drafted the National Land Transport Amendment Bill to provide industry-specific insights, Bolt looks forward to the approval of the National Land Transport Amendment Bill that will create clarity for all stakeholders in the South African transport sector...