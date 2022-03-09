Teach children about the environment and challenges it faces
Numeracy and literacy not enough, add 3Rs – reduce, reuse and recycle
The raison d’etre of schools is the education of children which involves teaching them more than numeracy and literacy skills.
With a responsibility to educate future leaders, schools should expose children to environmental awareness from an early age. The general state of filth in our country necessitates an awareness of environmental challenges the world is experiencing, such as climate change, deforestation, droughts, floods and pollution among others...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.