Teach children about the environment and challenges it faces

Numeracy and literacy not enough, add 3Rs – reduce, reuse and recycle

The raison d’etre of schools is the education of children which involves teaching them more than numeracy and literacy skills.



With a responsibility to educate future leaders, schools should expose children to environmental awareness from an early age. The general state of filth in our country necessitates an awareness of environmental challenges the world is experiencing, such as climate change, deforestation, droughts, floods and pollution among others...