State still failing mining communities
The history of mining in SA is littered with a catalogue of stories of betrayal, but nothing compares to the government's failure to enforce its own rules by allowing companies to operate with impunity.
While there is no denying that mining has actually contributed to the creation of millions of jobs over the years, its legacy continues to be blemished by exploitation, negative effect to the environment and lack of development of mining communities...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.