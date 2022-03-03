People living with albinism face many challenges
The challenges faced by people with albinism, much like most social ills, affect us every day, globally, even though they vary but are common throughout the world.
Across the globe, people with albinism suffer from social exclusion, discrimination, and stigmatisation. What is sad is that they cannot fully enjoy their rights as enshrined in our constitution and human rights law...
