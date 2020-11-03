Gathering held in Tembisa to support albinos

NGO hell-bent on debunking myths against people living with albinism

Community-based organisations raised the flag high for albino people living in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, at the weekend when they donated toiletry packs with sunscreen lotions and glasses and delivered motivational speeches for people living with albinism.



Albino children and adults gathered at Rabasotho Community Center on Saturday to receive the donor parcels and uplift and encourage each other to stand tall against prejudices and myths against people living with albinism...