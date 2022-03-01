'Riky gave me my first stab at stardom'

Profound says his late mentor taught him self-confidence

Music producer Profound, who teamed up with the late rapper Riky Rick, says he is grateful he got his first break from him.



Profound, real name Morapeli Dennis Masilo, spoke to Sowetan as the entertainment industry prepares to bid farewell to Riky, born Rikhado Muziwendlovu Chifaro Makhado, in a private ceremony in Johannesburg today...