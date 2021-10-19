Shed light on Zuma's parole conditions
The public deserves to know the terms of former president Jacob Zuma’s medical parole, especially after his Durban trip, which raised eyebrows at the weekend.
In the interest of transparency, the department of correctional services must release the parole conditions so that when he is seen in public the masses will know he is not violating them or getting preferential treatment...
