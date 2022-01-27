Columnists

Access to quality education and skills a recipe for SA’s future

Business has role to play in pool of talent

By Zaakir Mohamed and Siphokazi Kayana - 27 January 2022 - 09:13

SA is a resource-rich country, and not because of its minerals, but rather because of its large pool of untapped potential talent.

According to recent mid-year population estimates (https://protect-za.mimecast.com/s/akoJC2Rq3msRPqLLfnKrC6?domain=statssa.gov.za)by Statistics SA, 28.3% of the population are younger than 15 and 34.3% are between the ages of 15 and 34 out of a total of 60.14m people. These are the leaders of tomorrow. Our future doctors, lawyers, teachers, and more. ..

