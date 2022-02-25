When buying property, don't forget to factor in entire cost and maintenance

How best to minimise the cost of acquisition

Buying an asset such as property is a major investment commitment and in many cases it’s one of the biggest personal investments an individual will make in their lifetime. However, one of the most common mistakes home buyers make is focusing primarily on the cost of the property and not on the entire cost of acquiring and maintaining the property.



The cost of purchasing the property is a real cost that in all cases must be outlaid and settled in full, before the property is transferred into your name. The high cost of acquisition has been the reason at least 10% of purchases fall through and never reach a successful conclusion. It is the main factor that makes home ownership difficult to access and sustain for many South Africans...