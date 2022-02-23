Clergy must step up fight to help win back our schools from evil forces

Home, church and school triangle can restore hope for nation's better future

The deteriorating levels of discipline at many South African schools continue to be cause for concern and calls into question the capacity of the state to provide education to South African children. The news cycle is dominated by incidents of bullying, teachers attacked by pupils, schoolyard murders and other grim occurrences.



Our schools have become havens for gangsters, drug dealers, murderers and all sorts of miscreants. In addition, the rate of schoolgirls falling pregnant makes for depressing reading. The complete breakdown of discipline aided and abetted by parental apathy and governance dysfunction results in negative spin-offs including dismal academic performance and low teacher morale among others...