Tutu used his education to spread mission against injustice worldwide
The Arch typified the best of humanity, lived his life to the fullest
The death of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu on the Day of Goodwill marked the sad end of an era of political and social activism in SA.
The Arch, as he was popularly known, served his country with distinction through the difficult years of apartheid oppression and the democratic era. His has always been a voice of morality motivated by the quest to do good for humanity. He defied apartheid by fighting for its demise and was equally scathing towards the current rulers when the situation demanded...
