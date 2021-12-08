Heartwarming action of giving contrasts with Mani's skulduggery

Student deserves jail for selfish shopping spree at the expense of NSFAS and poor youth

In the past couple of weeks the news cycle touched on two stories with contrasting themes, which both having a bearing on the education of SA children.



One relates to Sibongile Mani, an accounting student at the Walter Sisulu University who stands accused of stealing a portion of the R14m of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) money that found its way into her bank account after what the court referred to as a “ridiculous technical glitch”...