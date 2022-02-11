Cyril punts cannabis as new sector that could create jobs

The cannabis industry was one of the big winners last night as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new initiatives to create jobs and placed the private sector at the heart of the country's economic recovery.



Delivering his State of the Nation Address from the Cape Town City Hall last night, Ramaphosa punted hemp and cannabis as a new sector that government was promoting which could create 130,000 new jobs, mentioning areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape as potential sector hubs...