Cyril creating a parallel private state shows lack of trust in government

Cost of this duplication comes from taxpayers' pockets

A week ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his State of the Nation Address in which, among other things, he outlined the plans of government for the future.



One of the things that he mentioned was the appointment of a “red tape team” that would be tasked with eradicating the red tape that is impeding on the ability of companies to do business in SA...