South Africa

New policy for informal traders

Economic development MMC says 'mushrooming' pavement stalls make city dysfunctional

31 January 2022 - 06:55
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

One of the biggest challenges Johannesburg faces is the informal trading that has mushroomed in almost every corner of the CBD.

In order to tackle this, economic development MMC Nkuli Mbundu says the city has to be unapologetic in implementing by-laws...

