Aim of education is to lead the child towards enterprising adulthood

It behoves all education stakeholders to actively and diligently participate to ensure that the ideal of excellent school does not remain a chimera

In 2018 the UN General Assembly proclaimed January 24 as the International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.



This year’s theme is: “Changing course, transforming education.” This theme focuses on the need to nurture transformation to allow access to education for all and help build sustainable futures. ..