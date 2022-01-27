KZN education MEC tells community to take charge of school safety after four pupils attacked

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu told the community of Dassenhoek, outside Durban, the department would not increase security after four pupils were robbed and stabbed at the high school on Wednesday.

He wants the community to take responsibility for securing schools in the area.

Mshengu visited Dassenhoek high school after the incident in which armed robbers attacked pupils on the premises and made off with cellphones, money and other valuables.

Two pupils have been discharged from hospital while the other two are in a stable condition and expected to be released by the weekend.

The perpetrators allegedly broke the fence to gain access to the premises and demanded valuables from teachers and pupils.