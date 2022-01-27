News

Community hands over suspects in KZN school robbery and stabbing

By TimesLIVE - 27 January 2022 - 20:01
Two of the men who allegedly stabbed pupils during a robbery at a school in Pinetown have been arrested after community members traced them and handed them over to police. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

Two of the men who allegedly stabbed pupils during a robbery at a school in Pinetown, west of Durban, have been arrested, the KwaZulu-Natal education department said on Thursday.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that the “community of Dassenhoek” traced two of the men involved in the incident and handed them over.

KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited Dassenhoek High School after Wednesday's violent robbery, in which armed robbers attacked pupils on the premises and made off with cellphones, money and other valuables.

Two pupils have been discharged from hospital while the other two are in a stable condition and were expected to be released by the weekend.

The perpetrators allegedly broke the fence to gain access to the premises and demanded valuables from teachers and pupils.

Pupils tried to resist, but the robbers overpowered them and stabbed four.

According to Mthethwa, the two men who were arrested “were handed over to the police in a proper, proper condition”.

“We sincerely thank the community,” he said.

