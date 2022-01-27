Community hands over suspects in KZN school robbery and stabbing

Two of the men who allegedly stabbed pupils during a robbery at a school in Pinetown, west of Durban, have been arrested, the KwaZulu-Natal education department said on Thursday.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that the “community of Dassenhoek” traced two of the men involved in the incident and handed them over.

KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited Dassenhoek High School after Wednesday's violent robbery, in which armed robbers attacked pupils on the premises and made off with cellphones, money and other valuables.