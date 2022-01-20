Top achievers overcome challenges to excel

With nine distinctions and an average of 95.9% matric pass rate, Sazi Bongwe, a former pupil at St John's College in Houghton Estate, Johannesburg, is headed to Harvard University in the US

Losing loved ones, being diagnosed with chronic illness and contracting Covid-19 are some of the challenges experienced by the top achievers of the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) class of 2021.



The IEB has seen a slight increase in the matric pass rate for 2021 from 98.06% in 2020 to 98.39%...