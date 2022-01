Cyril stands firm with NEC backing

Another analyst, Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, said while Ramaphosa had received support and expressed his views against Sisulu’s missives, it was clear that he was still pedantic about taking action against her.

“I believe the issue is more complex and both the president and the ANC NEC will still apply their minds, hence the carefulness of the wording,” Maluleke said.

Maluleke said the ANC’s carefulness in dealing with the issue made it difficult for Ramaphosa to act against her.

One ANC NEC member said while there had been overwhelming rejection of Sisulu’s remarks and her defiance against Ramaphosa, the party had not taken a decision on what had to happen.

“There was a recommendation that she should explain herself but that was not formally decided. The main thing is that the president has to decide if he will act against her or not,” he said.

Another NEC member said Ramaphosa was unlikely to fire Sisulu.

“What will be the value of firing her? I think it is clear that he is not going to fire her but engage her and assert the position of government and the party, which Sisulu agrees with as far as we know,” the member said.

Ramaphosa said the party was “going through a period of decay and degeneration”.

“The threat to our democratic gains is also a result of an era of loss of moral and ethical principles within the congress movement. We need to show determination in addressing the toxic legacy of state capture resulting in security institutions being weakened, misdirected and hallowed out,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa also said internal party divisions and factions were becoming a threat to SA’s democracy, alongside deepening socioeconomic challenges that included poverty, unemployment and inequality.

“Regression of ethical and moral leadership has resulted in an existential crisis. Our credibility and legitimacy are being undermined by our inability to act. As the ANC we should analyse and assess threats caused by others and threats caused by our own acts of omission and commission. This requires a multifaceted approach,” he said.