Cyril stands firm with NEC backing

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged from the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting with his hand strengthened after the party affirmed its support of the judiciary and the constitution following relentless attacks led by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

The NEC, the party’s highest decision-making body, held its lekgotla – a gathering of party leaders, alliance partners and directors-general of government to outline the government’s programme of action for the year.

The meeting came after a week of public spats between the presidency and Sisulu, who appeared to dare Ramaphosa to take action against her.

Ramaphosa had summoned Sisulu and apparently admonished her over her controversial article but the minister later hit back at a statement released by the presidency claiming she had apologised for her attacks on black judges and the constitution.

Delivering his closing remarks after the lekgotla last night, Ramaphosa said the party and its alliance partners rejected attacks on the constitution and the judiciary.

“The ANC and the Alliance reaffirm our support for the constitution, the Bill of Rights and the judiciary and distance ourselves from narratives that seek to negate its transformative intent and gains,” he said.