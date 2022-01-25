Sisulu taking cheap shots at judges

Lindiwe Sisulu’s attack on African judges and the judiciary is cheap populism aimed at unseating President Cyril Ramaphosa. It is a curious outburst, coming from a minister who one would imagine has more serious concerns on her plate – notably, a tourism sector that is crying out in vain for leadership and assistance.

Her time would be better spent fixing the mess she helped create in the sector she oversees.The PAC sees Sisulu’s ruse as a cheap shot aimed at winning support from the ANC’s dwindling base in a campaign for the presidency.

Her sudden concern for the poor is opportunistic as she has been a part of the ruling party throughout the period of which she complains. Why now?

The judges were not part of the negotiations for the new constitution and the judiciary is quite separate from the executive branch of government. Sisulu knows this. The role of judges is to ensure justice within the framework of the laws and the Constitution.

The role of the executive branch is to shape those laws based on the will of the people, and Sisulu is part of that executive and has been for decades. If she has complaints, she need only look into her own soul.

“South Africa is a democratic and nonracial society, so it is opportunistic for Sisulu to try to divide the judiciary and judges using race,” said PAC president Narius Moloto.

“It should be noted that Sisulu has always been part of parliament and has, to the best of my knowledge, never once condemned the corruption which has taken over her party and the government of which she is a part.”

We can only conclude that she is trying to attract the most corrupt and disaffected within her own party by attacking the judiciary.

Kodisang Bokaba, PAC deputy secretary-general