Bathabile Dlamini defends Lindiwe Sisulu: ‘Discuss the issues raised instead of hurling insults’

ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has come out in defence of tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu after the backlash over her controversial opinion piece.

Sisulu has been on the receiving end of stern criticism since she took shots at the judiciary and SA’s legislative framework in her piece, “Hi Mzansi, have we seen justice?".

Among other things, she said the constitution did not work for masses of Africans who languished in poverty, and accused politicians of engaging in “stomach politics” at the expense of the poor.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika recently, Dlamini said Sisulu was being dismissed without a proper critique of the critical issues she’s raising.

“Why is comrade Lindiwe being dismissed? Why don’t we want to respond to the questions she’s raising and listen to her views and engage?” she said.