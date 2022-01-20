Help rebuild our faith in the police
This week we reported on a family aggrieved by police for apparently taking too long to act against an officer who allegedly knocked down and killed their daughter.
Blessing Chibaya, 15, was carrying her younger sister on her back when they were hit by a police car that allegedly dragged her body about 50m, in Ekurhuleni last week...
